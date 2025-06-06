E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 210,245 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,245 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.0% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $37,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.