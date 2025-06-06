Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – June 3rd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive most of their revenue from online sales of goods or services. They represent ownership in businesses ranging from digital marketplaces and direct?to?consumer retailers to specialized online vendors. Investors follow ecommerce stocks to gain exposure to trends in internet commerce, consumer shopping habits, and technology adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. 8,961,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,709,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $797.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. Walmart has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. 2,233,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,493. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. 4,744,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.12 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $48.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,085.52. 80,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,024.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,058.00. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. 1,080,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

