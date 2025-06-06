Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

