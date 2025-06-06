The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:SHW opened at $357.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

