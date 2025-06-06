Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 7,953 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 826.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.8% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 46,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.