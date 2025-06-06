Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.