Safeguard Financial LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

