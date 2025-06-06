Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $215.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

