Snider Financial Group Has $295,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

