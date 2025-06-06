Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

