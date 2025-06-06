Unique Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.2%

IEFA stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

