Next Level Private LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.