Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

