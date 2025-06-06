LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

