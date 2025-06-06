AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6%

TJX Companies stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

