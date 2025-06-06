Vest Financial LLC Acquires 11,122 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Target worth $40,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:TGT opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

