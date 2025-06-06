Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

