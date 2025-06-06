Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Position Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Linde Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $470.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.36. The company has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

