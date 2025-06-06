Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prospect Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.63 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

