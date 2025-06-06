Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 325 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 42,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $231,552,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $326.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.86. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

