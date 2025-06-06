Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,102 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $183.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.