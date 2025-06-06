Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1%

Ecolab stock opened at $266.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.18.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

