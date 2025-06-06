Atwater Malick LLC Has $327,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Danaher by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $8,044,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

