Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.99. The company has a market cap of $367.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.93 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

