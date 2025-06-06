626 Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

626 Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

