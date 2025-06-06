Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

