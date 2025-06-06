Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $287.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

