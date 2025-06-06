NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.6% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,210,000 after purchasing an additional 588,038 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

