Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 40,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

