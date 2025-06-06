Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,790.36. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.