1,013 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

