Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,912 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $589,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,929 shares of company stock worth $6,748,980 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

