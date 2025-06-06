Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $605.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.39 and a 200 day moving average of $582.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

