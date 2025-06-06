The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $605.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.