Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

