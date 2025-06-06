Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after purchasing an additional 553,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

