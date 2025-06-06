Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.0 million-$373.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.2 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Get Samsara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 1.6%

Samsara stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $4,012,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,520. This represents a 45.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,595,655 shares of company stock worth $64,985,532. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Samsara by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.