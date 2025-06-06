iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Mason & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mason & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $104.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

