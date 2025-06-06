ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by AGH Wealth Advisors LLC

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

