Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

