Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $417.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $413.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

