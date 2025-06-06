KRS Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.9% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 29,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.29.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

