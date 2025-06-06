Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $284.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.94 billion, a PE ratio of 139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

