Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 94,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average of $185.79.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.