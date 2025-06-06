Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,060 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

