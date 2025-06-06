Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5,099.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $31.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.2376 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

