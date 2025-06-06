KRS Capital Management LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $326.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.01 and its 200-day moving average is $316.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

