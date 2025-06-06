Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 304,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $354,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,432,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,082,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.