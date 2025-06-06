Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 49,241 Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF makes up about 0.7% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after buying an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 218,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,965 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,995,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $847.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

