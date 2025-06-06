Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $319,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,953,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $338.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

